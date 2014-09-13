Price Cuts Are Coming Back To The Housing Market

From Tim Logan and Andrew Khouri at the LA Times: Housing price cuts point to a shift in Southland market

The latest sign that buyers are gaining leverage in Southern California’s housing market: Price cuts are back.

The number of homes with reduced asking prices has risen sharply in recent months … In Orange County, the region’s priciest market, about one-third of sellers have been forced to cut prices, according to data from real estate firm Redfin.

…

These trends have been building all year. But home sellers — often the last to see market shifts — are finally getting the message, said Paul Reid, a Redfin agent in Temecula.

“A lot of what we’ve seen over the last six or eight weeks is people lowering their prices to get buyers in the door,” Reid said.