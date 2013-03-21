HOUSE OF THE DAY: Britain's Most Expensive Home Has Its Price Slashed By $52 Million

The Ability GroupAfter more than a year on the market with a price tag of £100 million ($158 million), the London estate called Heath Hall has failed to sell.



Now the owners have chopped £35 million ($52 million) off the price in hope that a wealthy royal or tycoon will bite, according to The Daily Mail.

Built for sugar magnate William Tate Lyle in 1910, the super-exclusive home on The Bishops Avenue had fallen into disrepair in recent years.

It was purchased in 2006 by property tycoon Andreas Panayiotou, whose development company The Ability Group restored the 40,000-square-foot mansion and surrounding gardens to their former glory. He poured some $63 million into the home before putting it on the market, according to The Daily Mail.

The Ability Group shared some photos of the restored estate.

