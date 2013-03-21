HOUSE OF THE DAY: Britain's Most Expensive Home Has Its Price Slashed By $52 Million

Julie Zeveloff

The Ability GroupAfter more than a year on the market with a price tag of £100 million ($158 million), the London estate called Heath Hall has failed to sell.

Now the owners have chopped £35 million ($52 million) off the price in hope that a wealthy royal or tycoon will bite, according to The Daily Mail.

Built for sugar magnate William Tate Lyle in 1910, the super-exclusive home on The Bishops Avenue had fallen into disrepair in recent years.

It was purchased in 2006 by property tycoon Andreas Panayiotou, whose development company The Ability Group restored the 40,000-square-foot mansion and surrounding gardens to their former glory. He poured some $63 million into the home before putting it on the market, according to The Daily Mail.

The Ability Group shared some photos of the restored estate.

Heath Hall is set on two acres on one of the most exclusive streets in London.

Built for a sugar magnate, the home has 17 bedrooms and garage space for 10 cars.

Let's step inside.

Buy this house, and you can count members of the royal families of Brunei and Saudi Arabia as your neighbours.

That's a solid oak staircase. All of the woodwork was completed in Italy and flown to London.

The dining room is simply massive.

As are the bedrooms.

This one is about the size of a typical New York City studio.

The bathrooms are exquisite. Materials include 12 types of marble, and 7 types of wood.

Like any mansion worth its weight, this one comes with a panic room (we're not sure this is it).

There are plenty of sitting spaces and offices as well.

The garden room under the skylight is one of the prettiest rooms in the home.

In the mood for a movie? Catch one in the home theatre.

There are indoor and outdoor swimming pools at Heath Hall.

Who can afford to buy Heath Hall?

