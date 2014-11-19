Prezi, The Presentation Software Taking On Microsoft PowerPoint, Just Raised $US57 Million

Prezi co-founders Peter Halacsy, Peter Arvai and Adam Somlai-Fisher.

Presentation tech platform Prezi has just raised $US57 million in funding from Accel Partners and Spectrum Equity.

Both firms have some impressive investments in their portfolio. Spectrum, which led the financing, has previously invested in Ancestry.com and SurveyMonkey while Accel has funded Dropbox, Etsy, Facebook, and Atlassian.

“We are thrilled to have Spectrum on board as an investor in Prezi. They understand our business, have deep expertise with cloud-based software companies and have a long term perspective, just like we do,” Prezi CEO and co-founder Peter Arvai said.

Spectrum MD Victor Parker said the firm invested in the company because, among other things, it was impressed with the company’s growing user numbers.

“We have followed the growth of Prezi for a few years and believe that Prezi is quickly becoming the preferred application for businesses, entrepreneurs and educators,” he said.

“We believe Prezi’s product platform, coupled with the power of its growing user base and content library, make this a particularly compelling opportunity.

“It has an innovative and disruptive product, strong international brand driving organic traffic at scale, a growing user-generated content library and a compelling business model.”

Prezi has just surpassed 1 million users in Australia and New Zealand taking its user base to 50 million globally – almost double what it was a year ago.

It plans to use the latest round to push on with its global expansion plans and lists Australia as one of its fastest growing markets.

Almost 160 million Prezis have been created on the platform to date.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.