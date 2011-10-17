GET READY: Here Comes Another Big Week For The Economy

Photo: Flickr Jose and Roxanne
Last week was kind of light data-wise.This week’s upcoming slate of econ data, however is stacked with juicy morsels.
Here’s a quick preview, with estimates from Nomura.
Monday:
- Empire Fed Survey: Estimate -7.5 up from -8.8 previously.
- Industrial production: Estimate 77.2 down from 77.4 (due to Hurricane Irene).
Tuesday:
- Producer prices: Estimate -0.1%
Wednesday:
- Housing starts Estimate of +4.7% or 598K annualized due to Hurricane Irene
- Beige Book (no estimate)
Thursday:
- Jobless claims: Estimate 404K
- Philly Fed Survey: Estimate -9.9 up from -17.5 previously
- Existing home sales: -2.5% after the 7.7% jump in August.
Of course, it will be jam packed with Europe news, as Sarkozy and Merkel have promised a solution on banks and debt within just a few days.
Oh, and of course tons of earnings, which we’ll be covering all week.
