GET READY: Here Comes Another Big Week For The Economy

Last week was kind of light data-wise.This week’s upcoming slate of econ data, however is stacked with juicy morsels.



Here’s a quick preview, with estimates from Nomura.

Monday:

Empire Fed Survey: Estimate -7.5 up from -8.8 previously.

Industrial production: Estimate 77.2 down from 77.4 (due to Hurricane Irene).

Tuesday:

Producer prices: Estimate -0.1%

Wednesday:

Housing starts Estimate of +4.7% or 598K annualized due to Hurricane Irene

Beige Book (no estimate)

Thursday:

Jobless claims: Estimate 404K

Philly Fed Survey: Estimate -9.9 up from -17.5 previously

Existing home sales: -2.5% after the 7.7% jump in August.

Of course, it will be jam packed with Europe news, as Sarkozy and Merkel have promised a solution on banks and debt within just a few days.

Oh, and of course tons of earnings, which we’ll be covering all week.

