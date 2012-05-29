These Four Days Are Going To Be Huge

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Just a quick heads up: The next four days are going to be huge.First, the situation in Europe is as fluid as it has ever been, and for the rest of the week markets will be obsessed with Spanish banks and Greek polling.



But beyond that, since it’s a shortened week, the economic data will come fast and heavy.

We start off today with the latest Case-Shiller (housing) data.

Then Thursday and Friday will be what we’ve likened as the Super-Bowl of Economic Data.

We can’t remember two days that have been so jam-packed, between global PMI numbers, the U.S. ISMs, the non-Farm Payrolls, initial claims, auto sales, and everything else. So although it’s a shortened week, it will still be filled to the brim with news. We hope you had a good weekend rest.

