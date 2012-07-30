This Week Is Going To Be Massive For The Global Economy

Photo: NASA

After a wildly volatile week in the markets last week, which saw huge gains on Thursday and Friday, the coming week promises to be a massive one for the entire global economy.That’s because there’s going to be tons of economic data, and potential action from the world’s most important central banks.



Tomorrow, Monday, is actually pretty quiet, but starting Tuesday it will be non-stop action all the way through Friday.

In the US on Tuesday are several important numbers: Personal Income, Consumer Sentiment, Chicago PMI, and the Case-Shiller home price report. Case-Shiller should be particularly interesting, given the growing belief that home prices are in the process of bottoming.

Then on Tuesday night we get the start of the monthly ritual of PMI day: When all the big economies around the world have their latest PMI readings unveiled on the first of the month. China and South Korea will kick things off, but the numbers will go all night, through Europe, and then of course into the US, when the ISM will be released at 10:00 AM ET on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday: The ADP jobs report, construction spending, and auto and truck sales.

And of course, the Fed makes its next policy announcement.

The next day, Thursday, we’ll get decisions from the BoE and the ECB (which is suddenly the centre of the world, as more hints emanate out of Europe that the ECB may do something to suppress peripheral borrowing costs). In the US on Thursday we get initial claims and Factory Orders.

Finally on Friday comes the Big Kahuna of US economic data: The Jobs Report. Expectations are for a measly 100K new jobs, though that would actually be higher than the previous month’s 80K. Later that day comes the ISM services report.

So yes! Huge week of economic data and central bank action.

