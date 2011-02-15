Prevention Of Genocide In Côte d´Ivoire

Arthur Global Practice warns of humanitarian deterioration in Côte d´Ivoire.



According to the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advisers on the Prevention of Genocide,

Since we expressed our grave concern about developments in Côte d’Ivoire on 29 December 2010, the incidence of violence and serious human rights violations has not abated. We remain gravely concerned about the possibility of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and ethnic cleansing in Côte d’Ivoire. We believe that urgent steps should be taken, in line with the “responsibility to protect”, to avert the risk of genocide and ensure the protection of all those at risk of mass atrocities.

More info, United Nations Statement

