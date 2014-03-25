How To Make Sure You Don't Spam Your Friends On Facebook

CNET’s Rick Broida writes that apps on Facebook can automatically alert your friends of your activity. He added the Goodreads app to his Android phone and discovered the app announced he had added a new book to his reading list on Facebook.

To prevent this from annoying your friends, here’s how you can prevent spam notifications on Facebook.

Open your Facebook page and go to Settings.

In the General Accounts Settings menu, go to the left and click on Apps.

Here’s the main menu for Apps settings. Scroll down and pick out one app. If you see “This App Can Post On Your Behalf,” click the X. The program won’t have access to your Facebook anymore and can’t post alerts on your behalf. You can also choose to control who sees these app updates or just remove the entire app from your account.

