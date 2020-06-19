12 storybook towns in the US that look like they're straight out of a fairy tale

Some quaint small towns across the US possess whimsical features like castles, gingerbread houses, and windmills.

Historic architecture like Victorian homes in Cape May, New Jersey, and brick storefronts in Wallace, Idaho, also give the towns a storybook feel.

There are lots of beautiful small towns in America. But some spots have a little extra charm that makes them feel like they came into being straight from the pages of a fairy tale.

Here are 12 whimsical storybook towns across the US.

Frankenmuth, Michigan, is famous for its Bavarian-style architecture.

Alexander Sviridov/Shutterstock Frankenmuth, Michigan.

Frankenmuth is also home to the world’s largest Christmas store,Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland.

Tyringham, Massachusetts, is home to a real-life gingerbread house.

Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images Tyringham, Massachusetts.

Santarella, also known as the Tyringham Gingerbread House, was built in 1739 – the same year the town was settled. Its enchanting architecture makes it a popular venue for events.

Solvang, California, looks straight out of Disneyland.

A Danish village in the Santa Ynez Valley, Solvang is lined with bakeries serving Danish goodies and shops selling traditional items like wooden shoes.

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, sits where the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers meet.

zrfphoto / iStock Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

The town of 279 people is full of historic sites such as St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church and John Brown’s Fort. It’s also situated near the Appalachian Trail.

Lindsborg, Kansas, features a stone castle in its Coronado Heights Park.

Harvey Meston/Archive Photos/Getty Images Lindsborg, Kansas.

Built in the 1930s by the Works Progress Administration, the castle is named for Spanish conquistador Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Lindsborg itself is known as “Little Sweden” due to its Swedish history and heritage.

Montpelier, Vermont, is known for its charming architecture.

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Montpelier, Vermont.

With the Winooski River flowing through the city of just under 8,000 people, Montpelier feels like a whimsical escape as the smallest state capital in the US.

Galena’s preserved 19th-century charm makes it one of the most-visited spots in Illinois.

Shutterstock Galena, Illinois.

The town is set along the Galena River, with plenty of nature nearby at Apple River Canyon State Park. President Ulysses S. Grant lived in Galena, and his former home is now a museum.

Chimayo, New Mexico, is a small village surrounded by the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Mona Makela Photography/Getty Images Chimayo, New Mexico.

The dirt floor of Chimayo’s El Santuario de Chimayó chapel is said to have mystical healing powers.

The streets of Cape May, New Jersey, are lined with Victorian houses.

Walter Bibikow/Shutterstock Cape May, New Jersey.

The beachside town contains one of the largest collections of 19th-century framed buildings in the US.

Door County, Wisconsin, is situated on the coast of Lake Michigan.

JamesBrey/Getty Images Door County, Wisconsin.

The quaint town is known for its arts scene and abundance of cherries.

Historic brick shops in Wallace, Idaho, are offset by stunning mountain views.

Jess Kraft/Shutterstock Wallace, Idaho.

The Wallace Historic District, built in the 1890s, is part of the National Register of Historic Places.

Mystic, Connecticut, features a charming drawbridge over the Mystic River in its Historic Downtown waterfront.

Paul Latham/Shutterstock Mystic, Connecticut.

The historic seaport town is full of nautical attractions such as preserved ships and maritime museums.

