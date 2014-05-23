'Pretty Little Liars' Star Defends Photoshopping In GQ Spread

The cast of ABC’s “Pretty Little Liars” looked flawless in a new spread in GQ magazine.

But one of the show’s stars, Troian Bellisario (far left), is speaking out about being photoshopped in the perfect-looking pictures.

Bellisario took to Instagram yesterday to explain “This industry seems to invest more in perfection than in flaw,” after critics said the images looked manipulated.

The 28-year-old actress posted a photo of un-edited images from the shoot and wrote a lengthy caption to her over 2.3 million Instagram followers:

So by now you have seen many a shot from#GQ and many people have said that we were photoshopped… OF COURSE WE WERE! that’s a very specific type of photo shoot. And looking very blown out and perfected was obviously what they were looking for. Great. Cool. As long as we acknowledge how it was achieved so we know it’s not real. Here’s some behind the scenes of my body the way it is and was on the day.

I’m not mad at how these pictures turned out, the girls and I had an absolute blast. More fun than we’ve had on a photoshoot in a while, and I think you can see that in our eyes and smiles. But it’s the same everywhere. It’s the same way on the posters of our show and even in women’s magazines. This industry seems to invest more in perfection than in flaw. But flaw and individuality, to me, are what make a human being interesting, they make our stories worth telling. (Unfortunately the flaws don’t usually sell products or magazines) I’m proud of my body and the way it looks because @themarkwildman kicks my butt in aerial. But my hips and thighs are a part of me (even though they magically weren’t in some shots!) I get those things from my momma. And I’m happy To shake what my momma gave me.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.