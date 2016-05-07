A star on 'Pretty Little Liars' is obsessed with aerial workouts

Troian Bellisario, who plays Spencer on the popular television program “Pretty Little Liars,” regularly posts videos and pictures of herself performing aerial stunts on her Instagram page. The actress practices aerial training at Wildman Athletica in Los Angeles.
