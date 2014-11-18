Farrelly Brothers Tracked Down 'Blind Billy' On Facebook To Cast Him In 'Dumb And Dumber To'

“Dumb and Dumber To,” which reunited original stars Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels 20 years after the 1994 hit, made an estimated $US38 million worldwide at this weekend’s box office.

Fans of the first film may have recognised a familiar face in the sequel — child star

Brady Bluhm.

Bluhm briefly became famous after appearing in the original “Dumb and Dumber” as “Blind Billy,” a kid who Harry (Jeff Daniels) and Lloyd (Jim Carrey) take advantage of by selling him a dead bird for $US25.

Here’s Bluhm as Billy in 1994. You may recall him stroking the bird with his now-famous phrase, “Pretty bird, pretty bird”:

Fast forward to nearly 20 years later and Bluhm is now a 30-year-old man with a wife and baby.

According to his Facebook page, he moved behind the scenes after his child acting with jobs including sound engineer and is currently employed by an educational software company.

When the Farrelly brothers started working on “Dumb and Dumber To” earlier this year, they wanted to bring back Bluhm — but had a hard time finding him.

Eventually, the Farrelly bros — who wrote, directed, and produced the sequel — turned to Facebook.

When they found him, Bluhm was asked to re-audition for the role and landed the job, according to a

TMZ report.

Here’s Bluhm today:

Both Bluhm and the bird are bigger:

Bluhm posted this photo to his Facebook from set:

After shooting, he’s returned home to his wife, Abbie, and daughter, Faye:

But he’s had plenty of fun promoting his role in the film:

Post by Brady Bluhm.

Post by Brady Bluhm.

Post by Brady Bluhm.

Now check out the role that made Bluhm famous 20 years ago:

