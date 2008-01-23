Press-Shy Google, Publicis Hold Press Conference, Say Little

Someone want to tell us what to make of this odd Reuters story?

France’s Publicis and Web search engine giant Google Inc on Tuesday revealed they were combining their expertise to expand in the fast-growing digital advertising market.However, the pair did not wish to give details just yet. They would only say that Google would exchange its technological know-how for Publicis’s analytical and media planning expertise.



The above is what journalists call a “lede” and what normal people call “the beginning of a story.” In any case, what’s supposed to happen after that is that the report goes on to provide context, details, etc. about whatever the story is about. In this case, though, that’s about it.

The two do say they have been “cooperating for more than a year” but no explanation of what that means. And Publicis CEO Maurice Levy, who bought digital ad giant Digitas for $1.3 billion last year, says that “we are telling the market we are being very serious about digital advertising.” Ok, good to know. Anything else? Yes: Eric Schmidt insists that “Google will never become an advertising agency.” Seriously, we swear. That’s the whole thing.

