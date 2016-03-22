Barack Obama and Raúl Castro just shared an extremely awkward moment at the end of their press conference

The joint Monday press conference held by US President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro had an incredibly awkward, strange ending.

As the press conference was concluding, and Castro and Obama were about to leave their respective podiums, the Cuban leader reached out to Obama to hold his arm up high in front of the two nation’s flags.

Once Obama felt Castro going for the powerful gesture, he let his arm go limp.

It was as awkward for the two leaders of the nations with a strained-but-improving relationship. Obama’s visit marked the first time since the 1920’s where a US president visited Cuba.

Here’s the moment from Monday’s press conference:

