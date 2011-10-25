This Is America's Best neighbourhood For Trick Or Treating

Trick or treating in Presidio Heights

It’s not uncommon for parents to drive kids across town on Halloween to trick or treat in a better neighbourhood.What makes the best neighbourhood?



A satellite view of Presidio Heights

Housing blog Zillow has got it down to an algorithm based on home value, walkability, population density and crime data.

This year’s highest rated city was San Francisco, where the highest rated neighbourhood was Presidio Heights. This small community features stunning luxury homes and a bunch of foreign consulates on a steep hill overlooking the bay. When we visited Presidio Heights in the middle of October this year, many homes were already decked out in cobwebs and pumpkins.

Other top neighborhoods in San Francisco were Cow Hollow, South Beach, Sea Cliff and Pacific Heights.

Halloween in Beacon Hill

Halloween in Shadyside

Here are all 20 top cities for trick or treating and the best neighbourhood in each city:

San Francisco (Presidio Heights) Boston (Beacon Hill) Honolulu (Kuliouou-Kalani Iki) Seattle (Madison Park) Chicago (Gold Coast) San Jose (Almaden Valley) Washington (West End) Los Angeles (Westwood) Philadelphia (Chestnut Hill) Portland (Laurelhurst) Minneapolis (Linden Hills) Pittsburgh (Shadyside) San Diego (La Jolla) Cleveland (Ohio City) Miami (Coconut Grove) Denver (Cherry Creek) Milwaukee (Historic Third Ward) Virginia Beach (Alanton) Baltimore (Roland Park) Albuquerque (Peppertree-Royal Oak)

