Here are the most important US presidents who preserved America's natural beauty

Dragan Radovanovic, Jessica Orwig

National parks like Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon preserve the rare, natural beauty of our country.

In recognition, President Barack Obama recently

designated three new national monuments in California: the Castle Mountains National Monument, Sand to Snow National Monument, and Mojave Trails National Monument.

We wanted to take a look back in history at the presidents who pioneered some of America’s first and most important national parks. You can check them out below:

Dragan Radovanovic/Business Insider

NOW WATCH: Pluto and its moon Charon have something that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the solar system

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.