Since 1900, 5 Presidents Have Seen Stocks Rise By +50% In Their First 3 Years

Economic policy aside, President Obama broke into an exclusive club this weekend when he finished his third-year in office.



The group, now five strong, are the men who ran the country when the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted gains of 50% or more during their first three years in office. Previously it was made up of just two Democrats and two Republicans: FDR, Clinton, Eisenhower, and Coolidge.

Bespoke Invesment Group calculated the returns back to the Teddy Roosevelt’s first full day in office in 1901.

Photo: Bespoke Investment Group

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.