Incredible Vintage Pictures Of Presidents Playing Sports

Tony Manfred
richard nixon playing football in the 1930s

Photo: AP

Nearly all of the 20th-century presidents played sports (or at least acted like they did).Some were big-time college football stars, while others were just recreational golfers.

The archives are full of photos of presidents playing sports in order to connect with the common man.

There’s something strangely intriguing about seeing these legendary figures so out of context.

William Howard Taft golfing at Brookline (1913)

Warren G. Harding golfing in New Hampshire (1921)

Source: The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library

Richard Nixon playing football in the 1930s

Harry S. Truman golfing in Key West (undated)

Dwight D. Eisenhower golfing in Rhode Island (1957)

John F. Kennedy sailing at the 1962 President's Cup

JFK golfing on Cape Cod (1963)

JFK and Jackie O. golfing in Rhode Island (1963)

Lyndon Johnson throwing out the first ball at the Washington Senators game in 1964

Lyndon Johnson golfing in Puerto Rico (1968)

Richard Nixon golfing in Key Biscayne (1968)

Gerald Ford golfing in Vail (1975)

Jimmy Carter running in 1979

NOW: Barack Obama golfing at the White House

Now check out these amazing photos

Vintage Sports Venues That No Longer Exist >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.