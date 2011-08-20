POTUS ON THE LINKS: 100 Years Of Presidents Playing Golf

Photo: AP

Barack Obama plans to play a round or two of golf on his vacation in Martha’s Vineyard this weekend.Critics will certainly call him out for hitting the links while the country’s economy continues to nosedive, but the truth is that sitting presidents have been playing golf for over 100 years.



We collected photos of presidents on the links as far back at William Hard Taft in 1908 to show that Barack is not alone.

