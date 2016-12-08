Former defence secretary shares leadership lessons from 5 US Presidents

Former Secretary of Defence Dr. Robert Gates stopped by Business Insider to talk about his new book “A Passion For Leadership: Lessons on Change and Reform From Fifty Years of Public Service.“

Over the course of his long career in government, Gates served under numerous US presidents. We asked him to share the leadership lessons — both positive and negative — he learned from them along the way.



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.