Take a look inside the homes where 12 US presidents lived after leaving the White House

After the White House, the Obamas moved to an 8,200-square-foot mansion in Washington, DC.

When their terms end, US presidents must move out of the country’s most famous address and make other living arrangements.

Here’s where 12 US presidents lived after they left the White House.

Woodrow Wilson stayed in Washington, DC, after his presidency, moving into 2340 South S Street in 1921.

Library of Congress Woodrow Wilson House.

He lived there until he died in 1924, and his wife Edith lived there until 1961.

Edith Wilson left their home to the National Trust for Historic Preservation to maintain, and it’s now a museum.

Library of Congress A drawing room on the second floor of Wilson’s house.

The house features a marble entryway, a Palladian window, a sunroom over the backyard garden, and a Steinway piano that is over 100 years old.

Harry and Bess Truman moved back to their home in Independence, Missouri, when they left the White House.

Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images Harry and Bess Truman’s home.

The Trumans had lived at 219 North Delaware Street since they married in 1919. The lot was originally purchased by Bess’ grandfather, George Porterfield Gates, in 1867.

The house contains 14 rooms.

Bradley Smith/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images Former president Harry Truman and his wife, Bess, read in the living room of their home.

The former president retired without any Secret Service protection or chauffeur, and he was often spotted walking around the neighbourhood.

Dwight D. Eisenhower’s home and farm are located adjacent to the Gettysburg Battlefield in Pennsylvania.

Douglas Graham/Roll Call/Getty Images The outside of the Eisenhower National Historic Site.

During the Cold War, Eisenhower held meetings with world leaders there.

Eisenhower donated the property to the National Park Service in 1967, and it opened to the public in 1980.

Douglas Graham/Roll Call/Getty Images Eisenhower National Historic Site.

The grounds include gardens, a teahouse, a skeet range, a putting green, and the home features a marble mantle from the White House.

Lyndon B. Johnson and his wife, Lady Bird, moved back to his Johnson City, Texas, ranch after leaving the White House.

Cynthia Dorminey/NPS Lyndon B. Johnson’s ranch.

Johnson grew up on the ranch and is buried there.

Johnson arranged for the National Park Service to turn his home into a museum after his death.

Ron Sprouse/NPS Johnson’s restored office.

His home was known as the “Texas White House” since he often hosted meetings and world leaders on the ranch.

The Nixons moved to their “Western White House” in San Clemente, California, after Richard Nixon resigned from the presidency.

Gail Fisher/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images The Western White House circa 1984.

Nixon often entertained dignitaries, celebrities, and politicians at the 15,000-square-foot home.

The nine-bedroom, 14-bathroom estate was listed for $US57.5 million in 2019.

Rob Giem of Compass An octagon-shaped living space in Nixon’s home.

After he resigned, Nixon wrote his memoirs there.

Gerald and Betty Ford retired to their Thunderbird Country Club house in Rancho Mirage, California.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images President George W. Bush waves to former president Gerald Ford and his wife, Betty, outside their home in 2006.

The home sold for $US1.7 million in 2012, and it was only on the market for 11 days before buyers snatched it up, according to Matthew Link of Palm Springs Life.

The custom-built home contains six bedrooms over 6,316 square feet.

David Hume Kenerly/Getty Images Betty Ford and son Steve Ford in her home.

The decor is characteristic of the 1970s, with lime green drapes, floral sofas, and beige carpeting.

Jimmy Carter still lives in the ranch home he built in 1961 in Plains, Georgia.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter in Plains, Georgia.

Carter was born in Plains in 1924.

The two-bedroom home is valued at $US167,000.

Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images Jimmy Carter conducting an interview at his home.

The house costs less than the armoured Secret Service cars that follow him around, according to the Washington Post.

Ronald and Nancy Reagan moved to an estate in Los Angeles, California.

Paul Harris/Liaison/Getty Images Reagan’s estate pictured in 1991.

The 7,192-square-foot estate was built in 1954, according to Zillow.

The home, situated on 1.29 acres of land, contains three bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Nancy Reagan and Senator John McCain.

Nancy Reagan is pictured with Senator John McCain outside the home in 2008. The home last sold for $US15 million in 2016.

George H.W. Bush’s estate in Kennebunkport, Maine, known as Walker’s Point, was the family’s summer vacation home.

Cynthia Johnson/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images The home of George Bush at Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport, Maine.

The Bushes also had a post-White House home in Houston, Texas.

The couple lived there from May to October every year.

Donna Svennevik /Walt Disney Television via Getty Images The Bushes in an interview at their home in Kennebunkport.

Charles Gibson of ABC News filmed an interview with the Bushes at their Maine home in 2007.

Bill and Hillary Clinton moved to a Dutch Colonial house in Chappaqua, New York, in 2000.

PM/JP/Reuters Bill and Hillary Rodham Clinton’s home in Chappaqua, New York.

The home cost $US1.7 million, according to the New York Times.

The three-story home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a barn, and a pool.

OWN/YouTube Inside the Clintons’ home.

Bill Clinton gave Oprah Winfrey a tour of the home in 2004.

After finishing his second term as president, George W. Bush moved back to Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas.

Rick Wilking/Getty Images Prairie Chapel Ranch, pictured in 2001.

The Bushes often took vacations there during his presidency, earning it the nickname of the “Western White House.”

The three-bedroom, single-level home also features a two-suite guesthouse, according to Architectural Digest.

Charles Ommanney/Getty Images Inside the ranch in 2007.

The 1,600-acre property contains 40 miles of bike trails. Jenna Bush and Henry Hager held their wedding on the ranch in 2008.

After their time in the White House, Barack and Michelle Obama moved into an 8,200-square-foot mansion in the Kalorama section of Washington, DC.

RedFin The exterior of the Obamas’ post-White House home.

They leased the home from Joe Lockhart, who served as Bill Clinton’s press secretary.

The home features nine bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

RedFin The living room.

The mansion was listed for sale at $US5.3 million before it went off the market.

