19 times presidents and first ladies coordinated their outfits perfectly

President George W. Bush and Laura Bush wore matching shades of blue to the inauguration in January 2001. President George Bush and first lady Laura Bush at the Inauguration in 2001. Alex Wong/Newsmakers Her blue suit was created by Michael Faircloth , a Dallas-based designer.

The first lady wore a coral suit that coordinated with Bush’s tie in July 2001. First lady Laura Bush and President George W. Bush in 2001. Mark Wilson/Getty Images The Bushes attended a National Service Organization meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

In August 2001, they wore the same shade of green aboard Air Force One. President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush in 2001. Rick Wilking/Getty Images The Bushes returned to their ranch in Waco, Texas.

Bush’s red tie paired well with Laura’s red suit in April 2005. President George W Bush and first lady Laura Bush in 2005. Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images The president and first lady attended the dedication of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield, Illinois.

In July 2009, President Barack and first lady Michelle Obama each wore black, white, and red. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in 2009. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images Obama addressed a reception for US ambassadors in the Grand Foyer of the White House.

Michelle’s grey shirt and silver pin matched Obama’s silver tie at Harriet Tubman Elementary School in Washington, DC, in December 2010. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in 2010. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images They appeared together for the signing of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 supporting child nutrition programs and healthy school lunches.

They matched again in July 2014 in slate blue. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in 2014. Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images They attended the Kids’ State Dinner in the East Room together.

In September 2015, Obama wore a light mauve tie that complemented Michelle’s pink dress. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in 2015. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images They arrived together for the National Medal of Arts ceremony held in the East Room.

Obama wore slate blue again while arriving in India in January 2015, coordinating with Michelle’s dress from Indian-American designer Bibhu Mohapatra. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in 2015. Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images The black and white dress featured a blue floral design

In July 2017, President Donald Trump wore a blue tie that matched first lady Melania Trump’s stilettos. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in 2017. Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images The Trumps attended a traditional Bastille Day military parade while visiting France.

Melania wore a red top to match Trump’s trademark red tie in September 2017. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in 2017. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images The Trumps returned from a weekend at Camp David.

The Trumps wore matching black and white stripes at Mar-a-Lago in April 2018. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in 2018. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images They welcomed Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Melania wore a red belt to go with Trump’s red tie in July 2018. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in 2018. Alex Edelman/Getty Images Trump and Melania hosted a picnic for military families on the South Lawn of the White House.

In July 2018, they matched in red again while visiting Europe. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in 2018. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images Trump and Melania visited Brussels, London, Scotland, and Helsinki on a week-long trip to Europe.

Melania’s off-white and navy Gucci coat coordinated with Trump’s blue and white outfit as they greeted the president and first lady of Poland in September 2018. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in 2018. Tasos Katopodis-Pool via Getty Images The coat retailed for $US3,980 ($AU5,364) , according to Yahoo! News.

Melania’s yellow Louboutins went well with Trump’s yellow tie on a May 2019 visit to Japan. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in 2019. AFP / Charly Triballeau / Pool/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Melania’s orange coat was designed by Dries Van Noten , according to Yahoo! News.

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden wore matching navy jackets in June 2021. President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden in 2021. Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images The president and first lady landed in Cornwall, UK, for the G7 Summit.

Biden’s navy suit and red tie coordinated perfectly with the colors in Jill’s printed dress in October 2021. President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden in 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images The Bidens returned to the White House after spending the weekend in Delaware.