Get the best online discounts on men's shoes this President's Day

Insider Picks

Step up your shoe game as a discount this weekend thanks to widespread President’s Day sales.

Whether you’re in the market for winter boots or Sperry’s, we’ve found the best ones here.

Check them out.

Men’s winter boots

Boots men shoesAmazon
Winter’s not over yet so if you still need winter boots — or just want to add another pair to your arsenal — here are some great options.

And the best part is: if you buy winter boots now, you don’t need to worry about getting them next December.

Left to right:

Clarks — $US44.99 to $US106.00; Cole Haan — $US136.80 to $US199.78; Cole Haan — $US136.80; Giorgio Brutini — $US92.09 to $US99.95; Steve Madden — $US67.99 to $US95.00.

Everyday sneakers

Sneakers

Amazon

Sneakers are having a moment. More specifically: sneakers that have a white or yellow base (like all of the above) are having a moment.

These shoes will work year round — we recommend wearing them with jeans and a t-shirt.

Left to right:

Puma — $US50.47; New Balance — $US49.43 to $US55.11; Reebok — $US36.32 to $US64.99; DC — $US31.29 to $US60.00; HUF — $US50.20 to $US80.00.

Athletic shoes

ShoesAmazon

On the other hand, if you’re in the market for workout sneakers, check these out.

The Rockport boot is a great option if you’re the outdoorsy type. The other four sneakers are our picks for your gym days. The fun neon green and neon yellow details make the sneakers less boring.

Left to right:

Rockport — $US82.21 to $US99.95; Adidas — $US49.43 to $US55.11; New Balance — $US99.95; ASICS — $US46.42 to $US50.92; ASICS — $US50.92.

Boat shoes

Boat shoesAmazon

Before you know it, spring will be here. And you’ll want to be prepared. Boat shoes are a great option in the spring because the match with pretty much any pant style.

Left to right:

Rockport — $US106.99 to $US120.00; Sperry Top-Sider — $US80.96 to $US89.97; Sperry Top-Sider — $US84.95 to $US87.95; Calvin Klein — $US130.00; Sperry Top-Sider — $US97.95 to $US98.00.

