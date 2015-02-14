Here are the best discounts on luggage this President's Day [everything 60% off or more]

It’s time to get yourself some quality luggage that won’t break after a single trip.

Whether you’re someone who travels frequently for work or just looking for a vacation bag — we’ve got the perfect piece of luggage picked out for you here.

American Tourister Luggage – 3 piece spinner set

Why we love it:



These suitcases have four, multi-directional spinner wheels, which makes it easier to roll them around.

Additionally, the interiors have multiple pockets, making it easier to organise your things.

Price: $US400.00 $US128.48 [68% off]

Rockland Melbourne 3 piece abs luggage set

Why we love it:



This luggage set is lightweight but extremely durable.

They come in various bright colours (including pink, lime green, and turquoise), which makes it easier to spot them.

Price: $US479.99 $US136.99 [71% off]

Samsonite Luggage Fiero HS spinner 28

Why we love it:



This suitcase is made of extremely scratch resistant material.

Additionally, it expands for extra holding capacity.

Price: $US360.00 $US125.99 [65% off]

Rockland Luggage 2 piece expandable spinner set

Why we love it:



These are a great option if you don’t need all the fancy bells and whistles. These suitcases are light, strong, and sturdy.

Price: $US330.00 $US94.99 [71% off]

Travelpro Luggage Maxlite 3

Why we love it:



If you need something more professional looking (aka not bright pink) this black suitcase is a great pick.

This suitcase is big enough to fit enough things for two weeks, according to reviewers.

Price:

$US320.00 $US122.36

[62% off]

US Traveller New Yorker 4 piece luggage set





Why we love it:

If you need several pieces of luggage asap, this one’s a good pick.

Some reviewers noted that the luggage is less bright than it appears online, which makes the set look “elegant.”

Price: $US199.99 $US79.99 [60% off]

Samsonite Luggage Winfield 3 piece set

Why we love it:

If you’re someone who travels constantly for work, this is the set for you. The set is sturdy, well-made and will survive hours of travelling.

Price:

$US1,000.00 $US349.99

[65% off]

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider's Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale.

