Who Were The Most Talked About Presidents On Cable TV This Year?

Joseph Alexiou
Barack Obama

Reagan, Bush, Nixon, Wilson. Presidents get a lot of lip time on cable news these days. Want to know how much?

In celebration of President’s Day,  The Wire has prepared a list of the 13 most currently referenced presidents in American history. We scoured the transcripts of the top three cable news channels to see how many times each one was mentioned in the last year.

Out of this list, 9 of the results you will read are the total number of mentions, counted by real humans. However, any number of mentions over 1,000 are estimated (and still fairly human), and we feel confident that the numbers are quite close.

The estimations work this way: our searches resulted in a total number of transcripts in which a president’s name is mentioned. Every transcript has anywhere from 1 to 10 mentions of a name, and when the number of transcripts was too high to do a proper search in a reasonable amount of time, we scoured through the results and took down the number of mentions in 50 different transcripts per president. Then we used these results to calculate an average number of mentions by multiplying the average number by the total number of transcripts.

There are two last caveats before we go on: Regarding the Bush family, it was unfortunately not clear from every transcript if the name “George Bush” was talking about George H. W. Bush, also known as George Sr., or George W. Bush. Thus, the results for “George Bush” are purely the exact number of times that name was mentioned — not exactly scientific. However, the number of times George W. Bush, specifically, was mentioned is separate.

Second, Barack Obama was mentioned so many times on cable news in the past year that we cannot accurately count the number of results for two of the three channels. It should suffice to say that if a President’s name is mentioned more than 3,000 times in a single year on cable news, he’s present in our media.

Abraham Lincoln

Years active: 1861-1865

Fox News: 121

CNN: 145

MSNBC: 85

Theodore Roosevelt

Years Active: 1901-1909

Fox News: 92

CNN: 90

MSNBC: 81

Woodrow Wilson

Years Active: 1913-1921

Fox News: 299

CNN: 22

MSNBC: 27

Warren G. Harding

Years Active: 1921-1923

Fox News: 9

CNN: 3

MSNBC: 2

Herbert Hoover

Years Active: Herbert Hoover

Fox News: 26

CNN: 22

MSNBC: 10

Franklin Roosevelt

Years Active: 1933-1945

Fox News: 32

CNN: 42

MSNBC: 53

John F. Kennedy

Years Active: 1961-1963

Fox News: 26

CNN: 129

MSNBC: 48

Richard Nixon

Years Active: 1969-1974

Fox News: 61

CNN: 109

MSNBC: 114

Ronald Reagan

Years Active: 1981-1989

Fox News: 1127

CNN: 812

MSNBC: 533

George Bush

Years Active: 1989-1993

Fox News: 576

CNN: 361

MSNBC: 276

Bill Clinton

Years Active: 1993-2001

Fox News: 1576

CNN: 2635

MSNBC: 972

George W. Bush

Years Active: 2001-2009

Fox News: 765

CNN: 1447

MSNBC: 715

Barack Obama

Years Active: 2009-Present

Fox News: 3000+

CNN: 3000+

MSNBC: 2698

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.