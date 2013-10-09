The President's Cup Streaker Explains Why She Ran Naked Across The Course, Blames Golf For Being Boring

The woman who ran naked across the golf course during the final day of the President’s Cup has been identified as Kimberly Webster.

In an interview with golf writer Stephanie Wie, Webster explained why she went streaking, and ripped golf for being boring in the process.

Here’s what she said:

“I wanted to add a little excitement to golf because everyone seemed kind of depressed and like they weren’t having fun because of the weather. I hadn’t been to a lot of sporting events…I just thought it would be interesting to try something like this.”

Shots fired.

She continued:

“The top streakers of all time were all men, so I decided I wanted to change that…It was golf — it’s quiet and boring — and it was to make the top streakers of all time (as a woman).”

In her defence, the final day of the President’s Cup was unusually anticlimactic. The U.S. team had a huge lead, and the team captains did a bad job creating must-watch match play pairings. All the headlines were about the wives and girlfriends of the players.

Webster (who says she wasn’t drunk) wore only tiny stickers on her boobs and a red thong (NSFW photos here). She made it all the way to the woods before police tracked her down.

Somewhat surprisingly, she was only fined $US99 and allowed to return to the course to get her clothes after the cops caught her.

They gave her a sheet to cover herself. She promptly turned it into a toga and took a picture (below).

Boredom will make you do some weird things.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.