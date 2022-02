16 presidents who grew up in surprisingly humble homes

James K. Polk grew up on a humble homestead, which has been recreated for a National Historic Site.

The 150-acre farm in North Carolina where Polk was born in 1795 now features vintage 1800s log buildings — including a cabin, a barn, and a kitchen — and furnishings similar to the buildings original to the property.

Polk lived on the property until he left for Tenessee at age 11. He would later return to North Carolina to attend college at the University of North Carolina.