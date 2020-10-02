16 presidents who grew up in surprisingly humble homes

- Some presidents like John F. Kennedy were born to wealthy families with large estates.
- Others came from working-class families who lived in small cabins or on farms.
- President Abraham Lincoln was born and raised in a one-bedroom log cabin on the Kentucky frontier.
Polk lived on the property until he left for Tenessee at age 11. He would later return to North Carolina to attend college at the University of North Carolina.
Though the birthplace of the 13th US president is no longer standing, a plaque and picnic tables now commemorate the location.
The original cabin is no longer standing but a replica, pictured, is on display at the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historic Park.
The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a historic house museum operated under the Ohio Historical Society. The inside is furnished with items that once belonged to Grant.
Hoover later said, “This cottage where I was born is physical proof of the unbounded opportunity of American life.”
In 1964, LBJ hired the architect J. Roy White of Austin, Texas, to reconstruct his birth home for people interested in learning more about his heritage. According to the NPS, Johnson’s birthplace home “has the distinction of being the only presidential birthplace reconstructed, refurbished, and interpreted by an incumbent President.”
The National Park Service quotes Carter as saying, “The early years of my life on the farm were full and enjoyable, isolated but not lonely. We always had enough to eat, no economic hardship, but no money to waste. We felt close to nature, close to members of our family, and close to God.”
The former president still lives humbly today. He and his wife, Rosalynn, live in a two-bedroom home in Plains assessed at $167,000, “less than the value of the armored Secret Service vehicles parked outside,” the Washington Post reported in 2018.
Though it started out simple, the George W. Bush Childhood Home now includes a 4,000-square-foot visitor center and exhibition gallery, as well as a neighboring home that has been turned into administrative offices, a temporary education center, and a gift shop.
The three-bedroom home was listed for $2 million in 2020. It previously sold for $1.3 million in 2006, according to Forbes.
The three-story house at 2446 N. Washington Ave. is located in Scranton’s Green Ridge neighborhood, according to House Beautiful. Biden lived there until the age of 10 with his maternal grandparents, the Finnegans, who owned the house, according to The New York Times.
The Bidens left Scranton because of a weakening job market. After commuting to his job as a boiler cleaner for a heating and cooling company in Wilmington, Delaware, for some time, Joe Biden Sr. moved the family to an unimpressive apartment in Claymont, Delaware, in 1953.
