POTUS BEFORE AND AFTER: Look What Having The World's Toughest Job Did To These 10 Men

Look at FDR on the first day of his term and the last, which also happened to be the day before he died.

Photo: WikiMedia

Being the leader of the free world can be incredibly stressful, and it shows in the face of every man who has worked in the Oval Office.After not-even four years in office, President Barack Obama has already gone grey while trying to pass the Jobs Bill.



Look at pictures of former President George W. Bush before and after 9/11 and it seems like he aged 20 years, instead of only eight.

Check out the dramatic transformations that took place in the faces of those commanders-in-chief and eight others during their tenures as POTUS.

