Inside 'The Beast' Limousine That Carried Obama To The Inauguration

Photo: MotorAuthority

At a cost of over $300,000 and enough armour to stop an RPG, the President’s ground vehicle is a very resilient ride.It looks like a Caddy STS on the outside, but on the inside it has everything the Secret Service needs to protect their boss from threats he may face on the road.



It’s so up-armoured and filled with gear, agents call it The Beast.

On the road it’s surrounded by a motorcade of up to 30 other vehicles, including local police, The Beast’s decoy, a mobile communications centre, press, and other armed vehicles.

