The 8 Most Unforgettable Inaugurations In U.S. History

Photo: AP

The inauguration of the President of the United States has always been a spectacle. Every four years since 1789, a president has been inaugurated again or a new president is inaugurated. The day is always full of flair in Washington, and the President gives a speech and takes the oath of office.



To get you ready for President Barack Obama’s second inauguration on Monday, we looked back at some of the most memorable moments and milestones that have happened from the first inauguration in 1789 to the most recent in 2009.

The first inauguration of President George Washington came on April 30, 1789. But Washington's second inaugural on March 4, 1793, in Philadelphia also made history: it was the shortest address ever, with just 135 words. On the other hand, William Henry Harrison (who was sworn in March 4, 1841) delivered the longest address at 8,445 words. He died of pneumonia a month later, and many believe it was due to his prolonged exposure to the bad weather that day. FDR was sworn in on the oldest Bible in inaugural history, which he used for all four of his inaugurations. It was printed in 1686 and was written entirely in Dutch. Harry Truman's inauguration was the first to be televised on Jan. 20, 1949. The second inauguration of Ronald Reagan holds the record for being the coldest: the temperature was a bitter 7 degrees, with wind chill bringing it closer to between -10 and -20 degrees. The digital age in presidential inaugurations began with Bill Clinton's in 1997, which was the first broadcast live on the internet. The first inauguration of Barack Obama on Jan. 20, 2009, marked a number of milestones: the largest attendance of any event in D.C. history, the first African-American sworn in, and the highest viewership of an inauguration on the Internet. Now take a look back at some of the most memorable moments in politics last year. Here are the 24 most unforgettable moments of 2012 >

