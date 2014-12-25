HAPPY HOLIDAYS FROM THE WHITE HOUSE: See The Presidents' Christmas Cards From Coolidge To Obama

During the holidays, it seems that everyone sends and receives greeting cards.

Presidents are no exception. 

For more than 80 years, sitting US Presidents have sent out Christmas cards and holiday greetings cards to staff and important supporters across the country. Who gets the cards changes from year to year, but each card is unique.

With the help of the White House Historical Association, we have pulled together 64 White House holiday cards from the past 88 years. Happy holidays!

Calvin Coolidge, 1927

Herbert Hoover, 1929

Herbert Hoover, 1932

Theodore Roosevelt, 1933

Theodore Roosevelt, 1934

Theodore Roosevelt, 1935

Theodore Roosevelt, 1936

Theodore Roosevelt, 1937

Theodore Roosevelt, 1941

Theodore Roosevelt, 1942

Theodore Roosevelt, 1943

Theodore Roosevelt, 1944

Harry S. Truman, 1945

Harry S. Truman, 1946

Harry S. Truman, 1950

Harry S. Truman, 1951

Harry S. Truman, 1952

Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1954

Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1956

Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1957

Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1959

John F. Kennedy, 1961

John F. Kennedy, 1962

John F. Kennedy, 1963

Lyndon B. Johnson, 1964

Lyndon B. Johnson, 1965

Lyndon B. Johnson, 1966

Lyndon B. Johnson, 1967

Lyndon B. Johnson, 1968

Richard Nixon, 1969

Richard Nixon, 1970

Richard Nixon, 1971

Richard Nixon, 1972

Richard Nixon, 1973

Gerald Ford, 1974

Gerald Ford, 1975

Gerald Ford, 1976

Jimmy Carter, 1978

Jimmy Carter, 1979

Ronald Reagan, 1981

Ronald Reagan, 1982

Ronald Reagan, 1983

Ronald Reagan, 1984

Ronald Reagan, 1985

Ronald Reagan, 1986

Ronald Reagan, 1987

Ronald Reagan, 1988

George H. W. Bush, 1991

George H. W. Bush, 1992

Bill Clinton, 1993

Bill Clinton, 1994

Bill Clinton, 1995

Bill Clinton, 1996

Bill Clinton, 1997

Bill Clinton, 1998

Bill Clinton, 1999

Bill Clinton, 2000

George W. Bush, 2001

George W. Bush, 2003

George W. Bush, 2008

Barack Obama, 2009

Barack Obama, 2011

Barack Obama, 2012

Barack Obama, 2013

