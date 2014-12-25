HAPPY HOLIDAYS FROM THE WHITE HOUSE: See The Presidents' Christmas Cards From Coolidge To Obama

The White HouseBarack Obama’s 2011 holiday card featured the family dog, Bo.
During the holidays, it seems that everyone sends and receives greeting cards.
Presidents are no exception.
For more than 80 years, sitting US Presidents have sent out Christmas cards and holiday greetings cards to staff and important supporters across the country. Who gets the cards changes from year to year, but each card is unique.
With the help of the White House Historical Association, we have pulled together 64 White House holiday cards from the past 88 years. Happy holidays!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.