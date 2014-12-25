HAPPY HOLIDAYS FROM THE WHITE HOUSE: See The Presidents' Christmas Cards From Coolidge To Obama

The White House Barack Obama’s 2011 holiday card featured the family dog, Bo.

During the holidays, it seems that everyone sends and receives greeting cards.

Presidents are no exception.

For more than 80 years, sitting US Presidents have sent out Christmas cards and holiday greetings cards to staff and important supporters across the country. Who gets the cards changes from year to year, but each card is unique.

With the help of the White House Historical Association, we have pulled together 64 White House holiday cards from the past 88 years. Happy holidays!

Calvin Coolidge, 1927 Herbert Hoover, 1929 Herbert Hoover, 1932 Theodore Roosevelt, 1933 Theodore Roosevelt, 1934 Theodore Roosevelt, 1935 Theodore Roosevelt, 1936 Theodore Roosevelt, 1937 Theodore Roosevelt, 1941 Theodore Roosevelt, 1942 Theodore Roosevelt, 1943 Theodore Roosevelt, 1944 Harry S. Truman, 1945 Harry S. Truman, 1946 Harry S. Truman, 1950 Harry S. Truman, 1951 Harry S. Truman, 1952 Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1954 Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1956 Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1957 Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1959 John F. Kennedy, 1961 John F. Kennedy, 1962 John F. Kennedy, 1963 Lyndon B. Johnson, 1964 Lyndon B. Johnson, 1965 Lyndon B. Johnson, 1966 Lyndon B. Johnson, 1967 Lyndon B. Johnson, 1968 Richard Nixon, 1969 Richard Nixon, 1970 Richard Nixon, 1971 Richard Nixon, 1972 Richard Nixon, 1973 Gerald Ford, 1974 Gerald Ford, 1975 Gerald Ford, 1976 Jimmy Carter, 1978 Jimmy Carter, 1979 Ronald Reagan, 1981 Ronald Reagan, 1982 Ronald Reagan, 1983 Ronald Reagan, 1984 Ronald Reagan, 1985 Ronald Reagan, 1986 Ronald Reagan, 1987 Ronald Reagan, 1988 George H. W. Bush, 1991 George H. W. Bush, 1992 Bill Clinton, 1993 Bill Clinton, 1994 Bill Clinton, 1995 Bill Clinton, 1996 Bill Clinton, 1997 Bill Clinton, 1998 Bill Clinton, 1999 Bill Clinton, 2000 George W. Bush, 2001 George W. Bush, 2003 George W. Bush, 2008 Barack Obama, 2009 Barack Obama, 2011 Barack Obama, 2012 Barack Obama, 2013

