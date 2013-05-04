Check Out 11 Of The Most Interesting Gifts The White House Received In 2011

APThe State Department has released



its listing of gifts the White House received from foreign dignitaries in 2011, and it includes a pretty eclectic mix of strange and spectacular presents. The President doesn’t get to hang on to gifts valued over $350, but he won’t reject them either — as the report notes “non-acceptance would cause embarrassment to [the] donor and U.S. government — so they’ll head to a growing collection at the National Archives.

Quite notably, it was not the government of France that were the biggest gift givers, although they appeared on the list 16 times. Instead, that honour went to the tiny African nation of Gabon — which gave a mask sculpture with an estimated value of more than $52,000.

