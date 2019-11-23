I took the Presidential Physical Fitness Test as an adult and it wasn't as soul-crushing as I remember it being in high school

Taylor Tobin/Insider

The Presidential Physical Fitness Test (now part of the larger Presidential Youth Fitness Program) includes six challenges: curl-ups, pull-ups, push-ups, the sit-and-reach, the 30-foot “shuttle run,” and the one-mile endurance run.

In order to win the Presidential Physical Fitness Award, students must score above the 85th percentile for their age and gender.

I, as a full-fledged grown-up who hasn’t taken one of these tests in over a decade, made the attempt this year.

I wouldn’t win the Presidential Physical Fitness Award today, but I performed better than I expected.

If you were a kid in the US who took gym class anytime between the 1960s and 2012, chances are you took the Presidential Physical Fitness Test.

This gym-class tradition happened on an annual basis, requiring students to undergo a series of six physical challenges to test their endurance, agility, flexibility, and muscular strength. The kids who scored within or above the 85th percentile earned the coveted Presidential Physical Fitness Award.

I spent my school days in the drama club, in choral groups, and in the library. Yearly fitness tests in gym class were the bane of my existence. So when the opportunity arose to retake the Presidential Physical Fitness Test as an adult, I had to find out whether this challenge was really as arduous and soul-crushing as I remember.

The Presidential Physical Fitness Test is comprised of six activities: curl-ups, pull-ups, push-ups, the sit-and-reach, the 30-foot “shuttle run,” and the one-mile endurance run.

Insider Ever won one of these? Me neither.

Today, I am much more active than I was at 17 years old. These days, I travel around NYC on my trusty road bike, I attend yoga class or barre class once a week, I do calisthenics (push-ups, sit-ups, squats) at home three times a week, and I walk at least 10,000 steps a day.

The prospect of completing the Presidential Physical Fitness Test was still daunting. The old version of the test, which was replaced in 2012, includes curl-ups, pull-ups, push-ups, the sit-and-reach, the 30-foot “shuttle run,” and the one-mile endurance run.

I started this challenge really terrified of the mile run, but I did better than I expected.

Taylor Tobin/Insider I ran a mile faster than I could in high school.

As a kid, the mile run was always the fitness challenge that bummed me out the most. I didn’t like running then, and I created such a mental block against the mile run that, every single year, I’d run about half a lap and then walk the rest of the way.

I headed to the running track at my neighbourhood park on a cool fall morning, ready to give this mile-long behemoth my best shot as a total running beginner. I surprised myself by jogging the entire mile (with a few walking breaks sprinkled throughout) and ended up with a time of 12 minutes and 44 seconds.

I decided to measure my scores against those expected for 17-year-old females. To earn a Presidential Award, these teens need to run a mile in 8 minutes and 15 seconds. So I definitely didn’t make the cut, but according to Healthline, the average mile speed for runners in my age and gender group is 12 minutes and 29 seconds, so I wasn’t far off.

The shuttle run showed me that I’m a better sprinter now than I was a decade ago.

Taylor Tobin/Insider I’m still reasonably agile.

For the shuttle run challenge, the gym teacher will set up two lines of cones 30 feet apart and place two blocks behind the far line. Students will sprint from the starting line, grab the first block, run back to place the block behind the starting line, then turn to dash to the far line and grab the second block, finishing off by dropping the second block behind the starting line.

As a teen, I did OK on the shuttle run. I was reasonably agile, and sprinting didn’t wear on me like “distance” running.

Turns out, I’m still a decent shuttle runner. I set up my own impromptu “course” and did the whole block-grab-and-drop challenge using my phone and my water bottle in place of foam gym-class bricks. I finished in 10.9 seconds and the Presidential standard for 17-year-old females is 10 seconds, so I came pretty close.

I did shockingly well at the pull-up challenge.

Taylor Tobin/Insider Almost too well.

I always liked the pull-up section of the Presidential Fitness Test because I somehow had really good upper arm strength, considering my overall lack of athletic ability.

In gym class, we always did the pull-up challenge using a traditional pull-up bar, with the goal of pulling ourselves upwards until our chins cleared the bar. We did as many as we could, with no specific time limit.

Unfortunately, my local gym doesn’t have a regular pull-up bar. What they do have is a chin-dip machine, which allows you to do the same lifting work as a pull-up, but starting in a kneeling position.

According to the fitness community on Reddit, many people find chin dips far easier than pull-ups. And considering the fact that I managed eight chin-dips (when my pull-up max back in school was four), I guess I can count myself among them.

The Presidential Fitness Award for pull-ups goes to any 17-year-old female who can do only one, so I crushed this challenge.

The curl-up challenge is trickier when back pain becomes an issue in your life.

Taylor Tobin/Insider These curl-ups were hard to do with back pain.

During the Presidential Fitness Test, students have two choices when it comes to sit-ups; they can either complete as many full sit-ups as possible in one minute, or they can do “partial” curl-ups in rhythm (set by a metronome) until they can’t maintain that pace anymore.

As a kid and as a teen, I usually opted for the full sit-up choice. In terms of my success, I generally either met the Presidential Fitness standard or the National Fitness level (one level below).

Now that I’m an old person (i.e. not a teenager), I find full sit-ups a bit challenging on my lower back. So I decided to go with the partial curls, completing the challenge on a yoga mat in my apartment. I found an online metronome, hit “play,” and got to work.

To win the Presidential Fitness Award, 17-year-old females need to do at least 58 partial curl-ups in rhythm. I managed 39 before my back objected and I was forced to stop.

In high school, my gym teacher always focused a lot on proper push-up posture, and now I know why.

Taylor Tobin/Insider My gym teachers were right to hammer home how important form is while doing push-ups.

When we did the Presidential Fitness Test at my high school, our gym teachers always hounded us about our push-up positions. They wouldn’t accept any arm bends of less than 90 degrees or count push-ups done with arched backs or dropped hips.

At the time, I thought these restrictions were annoying, but now I see that it was necessary. Maybe 50% of the push-ups I did for this challenge would pass my gym teacher’s inspection. With imperfect posture, I did 24 “push-ups” in rhythm to the metronome, coming in just shy of the Presidential Fitness Score of 25.

I paid for it the next day, though. Thanks to my incorrect push-up posture, I woke up with sore arms and aching shoulders. Turns out, my gym teachers were right to try to improve our form.

The “sit and reach” was always my favourite fitness test, and that remains true today.

Taylor Tobin/Insider I am still pretty flexible.

The Presidential Fitness Test’s measure of flexibility typically required a “sit-and-reach box,” a metal box with a measuring device on top. As you lean forward, you push a sliding piece as far as you can as you lean forward. Being a flexible kid who could put her feet behind her head, I always earned top scores on this one.

I don’t have a sit-and-reach box at home or at my gym, so I tried the alternative option: the “V sit and reach.” The variation involves a yardstick or a measuring tape. I sat on my yoga mat with my legs in V-formation (about 8 or 12 inches apart) and Scotch-taped where my ankles met the mat. Then, I reached forward past my ankles and marked where the tips of my fingers reached. Finally, measure the difference between the two tape marks.

I reached 8 inches. According to the Presidential Fitness Test, the award goes to 17-year-old females who reach 8 inches or further, so I aced this test as well.

On the whole, I was impressed by how well I did.

Taylor Tobin/Insider It was fun giving the Presidential Physical Fitness Test a try as an adult.

In general, this test went much better than I expected. In some cases, I exceeded my school-aged scores (the mile run). In others, I backslid a little, but not as drastically as I thought (the push-ups, the shuttle run). And, in others, I did so well that I’m really wondering whether I made some drastic measuring error (yep, the pull-ups).

If you’re feeling a bit nostalgic for gym class and want to see how your current fitness levels stack up to those of athletic 17-year-olds, I recommend giving the old Presidential Physical Fitness Test a try.

