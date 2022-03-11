8 of the most luxurious perks of being the president’s child

A personal chef is always on hand for snacks and late-night cravings.

The White House executive chef and executive pastry chef are primarily hired to serve the first family, which includes the kids, as well as serve food during official White House functions.

However, while first kids have access to the five full-time chefs who work in the White House, they likely can’t order an unlimited supply of their favorite foods due to the fact that the first family actually foots the bill for their food.

“They let you get whatever you want,” Michelle Obama told Jimmy Kimmel in 2018. “And then you get the bill for a peach and it’s like, ‘That was a $500 peach!’ I would tell Barack, ‘Do not express pleasure for anything until I know how much it costs.'”