8 of the most luxurious perks of being the president’s child

- First kids have to deal with the pressure of being in the public eye.
- However, they can also enjoy the luxuries that come with being a part of the first family.
- Presidential children have access to the White House movie theater, personal chefs, and celebrities.
First kids also have free rein of the White House grounds to wander the gardens or play outside with their presidential pets.
Susan Ford, then 17, even hosted her high school prom at the White House in 1975, the first – and, as of now, only – prom to be held there.
As Business Insider previously reported, Air Force One has three levels and 4,000 square feet of interior floor space. That includes a conference room, dining room, and private quarters with a gym for the president. There is also a medical operating room, offices for staff, and two food-preparation galleys that can provide 100 meals.
“But in fact, I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” she continued. “The travels, the people you meet. From movie stars to heads of state. It was like, ‘Oh my gosh, look who I’m meeting now!”‘
However, while first kids have access to the five full-time chefs who work in the White House, they likely can’t order an unlimited supply of their favorite foods due to the fact that the first family actually foots the bill for their food.
“They let you get whatever you want,” Michelle Obama told Jimmy Kimmel in 2018. “And then you get the bill for a peach and it’s like, ‘That was a $500 peach!’ I would tell Barack, ‘Do not express pleasure for anything until I know how much it costs.'”
“Some parts are essentially historic rooms and belong to the American people, not to the families who live there,” Kate Andersen Brower, the author of “First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies,” told ABC News in 2016.
However, first children have still continued to hold positions in the White House. Most notably, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, both worked as advisors to President Donald Trump, but they took no salary.
“The antinepotism law apparently has an exception if you want to work in the West Wing because the president is able to appoint his own staff,” former Trump staff member Kellyanne Conway said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” in 2016. “Of course, this came about to stop maybe family members from serving on the Cabinet, but the president does have discretion to choose a staff of his liking.”
Jeb Bush, the second son of George H.W. Bush, went on to serve as the 43rd governor of Florida and launched his own presidential campaign in 2015. Chelsea Clinton also said a future for her in politics was a “definite maybe” in 2018.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
20 times first ladies’ outfits included symbols and hidden meanings, from Jackie Kennedy’s pink suit to Jill Biden’s Ukrainian sunflower