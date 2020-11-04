15 celebrities who are voting for the first time in the 2020 election

Neil Mockford/Contributor/Getty Images, Jesse Grant/Getty Images for WE, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, 2020HHA/Getty Images Kanye West, Selena Gomez, Ryan Reynolds, and Snoop Dogg are among the first time voters in the 2020 US presidential election.

Kanye West, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, and Snoop Dogg are all first-time voters.

Some celebrities received US citizenship to vote while others previously thought their votes didn’t matter.

Among the many celebrities encouraging people to vote in the 2020 US presidential election, a number of them are also first time voters.

Snoop Dogg and Mike Tyson both said they thought they couldn’t legally vote for years while other celebrities, such as “Queer Eye” star Tan France, recently received American citizenship.

From Ryan Reynolds to Selena Gomez, keep reading to see which celebrities are casting their votes for the first time.

Kanye West shared photos and video of himself voting from Wyoming.

Neil Mockford/Contributor/Getty Images Kanye West shared a series of photos and videos as he headed to the poll.

West voted for himself by writing in his name on the ballot. Wyoming is one of the states where you can post a picture of your completed ballot.

Selena Gomez mailed in her ballot.

Isaac Brekken / Getty Images Selena Gomez voted in Texas.

In October, the 28-year-old singer admitted during a virtual “Voting Power Hour” event that this was her first time voting because she never felt like her vote mattered in the past.

“Then once I really, really started going in and diving in to this, it’s been all I can focus on,” Gomez said.

In an Instagram Story on election Tuesday, Gomez asked her fans to vote in person if they haven’t already sent in a mail-in ballot, reiterating that their vote matters.

“Please vote in person at this point, if you can, especially in my hometown like Texas, and Penn, and Florida. Your voice matters,” Gomez said.

“So many people think that it doesn’t matter, but other elections have been this close before,” Gomez added. “So you have to understand that your voice does matter and it’s so important.”

Blake Lively helped husband Ryan Reynolds vote for the first time.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Ryan Reynolds is originally from Canada.

“This is my first time voting in America,” the “Free Guy” actor wrote on Instagram. “I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud.”

Bella Hadid took her mum, and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Yolanda, to vote for the first time.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Yolanda and Bella Hadid are seen on February 17, 2020 in London, England.

Hadid shared multiple photos of the two together after casting their votes.

“Took my mama to vote for the first time today!!!” Bella Hadid wrote on Instagram. “She became an American citizen just recently and this year she was so determined to get out and vote. I am so proud of her!!!”

Noah Centineo shared a selfie after he voted.

FS/AdMedia/MediaPunch/IPX Noah Centineo recently starred in ‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You.’

The “To All the Boys” actor covered his eyes with an “I Voted” sticker in an Instagram selfie. The 24-year-old actor captioned the photo, referring to himself as a “first timer over here.”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelo’s daughter Lola voted early.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have three children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

“Couple of chips off the ol’ block,” the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” host shared on Instagram, revealing it was her 19-year-old daughter’s first time voting.

Ripa shared a selfie with Lola along with photos of her children with “I Voted Early” stickers.

Snoop Dogg thought he wasn’t allowed to vote after being convicted of prior felonies.

BET via Getty Images, Mario Tama/Getty Images Snoop Dogg thought he couldn’t vote because of previous convictions.

“For many years, they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record,” the 49-year-old rapper said on Real 92.3’s radio show, “Big Boy’s Neighbourhood.”

“I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged so now I can vote,” he said.

Snoop Dogg partnered with Obey founder Shepard Fairey to launch an online voting initiative called, “Vote With Snoop” to encourage others to vote and register to vote.

A series of posters featuring the rapper (seen above) could be seen in Los Angeles, California in October revealing that he was voting for the first time “because Black lives matter,” because he wants “to end police brutality,” and because he “can’t stand to see this punk in office another year.”

Similarly, Mike Tyson is voting for the first time after believing he couldn’t for years.

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images Mike Tyson performs his one man show ‘Undisputed Truth’ in the Music Box at the Borgata on March 6, 2020 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“This election will be my 1st time voting,” the professional boxer shared on Twitter in September. “I never thought I could because of my felony record. I’m proud to finally vote.”

Tyson then encouraged others to vote as well.

20-year-old Kiernan Shirpka mailed in her ballot.

Fotonoticias/Getty Images Kiernan Shipka is seen during a panel for ‘Sabrina’ in December 2019 during a panel for Argentina Comic Con.

The “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star took a selfie with her ballot envelope declaring, “voting is cool.” The Netflix series will return for its final fourth season on December 31.

Tan France voted for the first time after getting his US citizenship this summer.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Tan France received his American citizenship in June.

“And now, I will exercise my constitutional right as an American. Today, I will register to vote, and vote for the change I wish to see in OUR nation,” the “Queer Eye” host wrote on Instagram in June.

John Oliver became emotional while casting his election ballot.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation John Oliver performs onstage during the 13th annual Stand Up for Heroes to benefit the Bob Woodruff Foundation at The Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden on November 04, 2019 in New York City.

“The Last Week Tonight” host received his American citizenship last December. Monday, he told Steven Colbert it finally felt real when he voted for the first time.

“Standing in line, I thought maybe this would be it, and I didn’t feel it,” Oliver said on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” “Giving them my name and getting the ballot, I didn’t feel it. Scanning it into the machine and the machine saying, ‘Your vote has been counted,’ I nearly burst into tears. That is the truth. My eyes got misty and I thought, ‘I don’t know if I can cry in a voting station.'”

Tyler, the Creator asked his followers to get out to the polls if they could to have their voice heard alongside him.

Jim Dyson/Redferns Tyler, the Creator recorded a video of himself that has received more than three million views on Twitter telling fans to vote.

“I didn’t give a f— about none of this sh–, just like a lot of y’all,” said the rapper in an honest two-minute Twitter video at the end of September about why he was voting. “This is actually going to be my first time voting, but I see the light.”

To those who may think their vote didn’t count, Tyler, the Creator said if they were protesting earlier this year for change then they need to “pull up” and go to the polls and vote instead of mailing in ballots.

This is also basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal’s first time voting.

Getty/E! Entertainment The Hall of Famer didn’t share who he voted for in the election.

“I voted for the first time, and it feels good,” O’Neal said during “The Big Podcast with Shaq” in October.

The 48-year-old former Lakers star said he didn’t want to be hypocritical after getting involved in voting campaigns. O’Neal said he didn’t vote in the past partially because he “never understood the electoral college system.”

Offset proudly shared video of himself on Instagram with an “I Secured My Vote!” sticker in Georgia.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Offset voted for the first time in Atlanta, Georgia. Here he is seen speaking onstage at an Election Day pop-up event on November 3, 2020 in Norcross, Georgia.

“This is my first year to actually vote,” the 28-year-old rapper told Essence after performing at a Biden and Harris rally. “I felt like I accomplished something by that.”

Offset started getting more politically active in Atlanta to help get youth to the polls.

“Avengers” star Cobie Smulders became a citizen in September to vote in her first US election.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Cobie Smulders is seen in June 2019 at the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’

The “How I Met Your Mother” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” star shared a voting selfie mid-October asking fans if they voted yet.

Smulders tagged Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in her Instagram.

