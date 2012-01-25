Presidential Debates 2012: Ron Paul BLACKOUT, Barack Obama's Dictatorship, Mitt Romney's Cash

In today’s videocast, I get “stood up” by 2012 presidential candidate Buddy Roemer (actually, it was just an innocent scheduling error on their end, we plan to reschedule with the Governor for tomorrow!), discuss the ongoing media bias and blackouts harming Ron Paul’s chances of securing the GOP nomination, the media’s love for Mitt Romney and Newt Gingrich, plus updates on SOPA — and why isn’t anyone taking Obama to task for signing indefinite detention into law!?



I also report on the surge of questions and comments being posed to President Obama directly via his administration’s YouTube channel.

Watch the full clip:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Follow David on Twitter and Google+ for more stories about the NDAA, SOPA, and democracy gone bad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.