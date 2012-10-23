Here's The Chart That Mitt Romney Made With His Hands

During the Presidential debate, Mitt Romney hit out at China, and made a chart with his hands, comparing the level of imports from China and exports to China.



Here’s the actual chart showing how much more the US imports from China than exports.

Another way of expressing this is to subtract exports from imports, which shows our trade deficit. As you can see, the gap has grown significantly over the years.

One key chart, Romney blames this gap on Chinese trade manipulation, but something you should realise is that the Chinese yuan has been strengthening for a long time now, and that that story is basically over.

Via Paul Krugman:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.