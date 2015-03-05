Presidential contender Ben Carson: Prisons prove being gay is a choice

CNN Ben Carson on CNN.

Ben Carson, a retired neurosurgeon and likely 2016 Republican presidential candidate, has an interesting theory about homosexuality.

Carson argued in a Wednesday CNN interview that people who come out as gay while in prison prove many them weren’t born that way.

“Absolutely,” Carson said when asked whether he believes homosexuality is a choice. “Because a lot of people who go into prison, go into prison straight straight. And when they come out, they’re gay. So did something happen while they were in there? Ask yourself that question.”

Despite his opposition to gay marriage, Carson suggested he could get behind civil unions.

“Why do gay people want to get married? Because they want to have various rights — property rights, visitation rights,” he said. “Why can’t any two human beings, I don’t care what their sexual orientation is, why can’t they have the legal right to do those things? OK, that does not require changing the definition of marriage.”

Though it is still early int he presidential race, polls have consistently placed Carson, a political neophyte and conservative favourite, near the the top of the pack.

Carson has not formally announced a campaign, but he launched a fundraising committee to explore a White House bid on Monday.

