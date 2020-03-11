How Tulsi Gabbard, the last female candidate in the Democratic race, went from serving in the Middle East to becoming a Congresswoman worth $500,000

Mike Segar/REUTERSTulsi Gabbard with supporters after filing her declaration of candidacy on November 5, 2019.
- Tulsi Gabbard is one of three remaining candidates, and the only woman left, in the Democratic presidential race.
- Gabbard has secured two delegates from the American Samoa caucuses, but the Congresswoman and Army National Guard major is still far behind Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.
- Forbes estimates that Gabbard’s net worth is around $US500,000, the smallest of any candidate since Pete Buttigieg dropped out.
- Here’s how the Hawaiian Congresswoman built her fortune.
In early 2019, Tulsi Gabbard, a US Representative for Hawaii’s second congressional district and an Army National Guard major, announced her campaign to run for president in 2020.
Gabbard is the only woman left in the Democratic race. Although she’s secured two delegates from the American Samoa caucuses, she’s far behind Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
Gabbard has the smallest net worth of all the Democratic presidential candidates in the 2020 race. Pete Buttigieg, who dropped his campaign on March 1, formerly held this title.
The Hawaiian Congresswoman and Army National Guard major has an estimated net worth of $US500,000, according to Forbes.
Gabbard’s primary wealth comes from her real estate investments and federal pension she receives from being a member of Congress.
During the housing market crisis in 2008, Gabbard bought a home in Oklahoma for $US39,000, which she later sold in 2012 for $US110,000, earning a profit of $US71,000.
In 2014, Gabbard received a loan of $US612,000 through a Veteran Affairs program. She used the loan to buy a house in Washington DC for $US600,000, a property that has reportedly appreciated to $US865,000.
Gabbard splits her time between her home in Kailua, Hawaii and Washington DC. She generates around $US20,000 a year in rent from her house in Washington.
The equity Gabbard has gained from the house is estimated to be about $US300,000. This, combined with $US200,00 she’s gained in federal pension, makes her net worth a total of $US500,000.
Gabbard was elected to Hawaii’s State Legislature when she was 21 years old, making her the youngest person ever to be elected in the state. She is also the first American Samoan and Hindu member of the United States Congress.
Gabbard has been in the Army National Guard since 2003. She was deployed to Iraq from 2004 to 2005 where she served in a medical unit, and again in Kuwait from 2008 to 2009, where she rose to the rank of major.
