We spoke with Here’s what could happen if Trump decides to drop out of the presidential race. We spoke with Ballotpedia’s Charles Aull, an expert on the presidential race and its many rules.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Original reporting by Rebecca Harrington.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.