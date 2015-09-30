POWER RANKINGS: Here's who has the best chance at being our next president

Over the past month of the presidential campaign, we’ve seen more surprises (Ben Carson, Carly Fiorina, and Bernie Sanders). And we’ve seen our first exits from the race.

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) is out. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R), one of the early, strongest-looking GOP candidates, is out.

Meanwhile, a group of self-proclaimed political outsiders continues to shake up the races in both parties.

With just more than 400 days until the 2016 election, here’s another look at who has the best chance of making it to the White House to succeed President Barack Obama.

Our rankings are based on the Real Clear Politics averages of national polls and those in the first-voting states of New Hampshire, Iowa, and South Carolina We also factor in candidates’ fundraising prowess and their momentum (or lack thereof) over the past few weeks, especially after the second Republican presidential debate earlier this month.

Here’s a look at where all the candidates stand.

10. Bernie Sanders, Democrat, senator from Vermont Jason Miczek U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks to supporters as he campaigns in Greensboro, North Carolina, September 13, 2015. Sanders continues to make inroads against Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton, and he now holds a comfortable lead against her in New Hampshire. It's part of a stunning rise that has fuelled doubts about Clinton's candidacy. There are questions, though, about whether he's a legitimate threat in the long haul, as well as questions about his viability as a potential nominee in a general election. But Sanders' campaign alone raised $US15 million in the last fundraising quarter, more than any Republican presidential candidate. His momentum -- and the grassroots support and donations behind it -- has evoked comparisons to then-Sen. Barack Obama's rise in 2008. Sanders may not have the clout to win a nomination, but he continues to put himself in prime position to influence the Democratic debate. National polling average among Democratic voters: 27.6% (2nd) Iowa: 33.3% (2nd) New Hampshire: 43.4% (1st) South Carolina: 16% (3rd) STOCK: Neutral Last month: 10 And to the polls ... here's a look at where each candidate stands in their respective parties in a combined average of national, New Hampshire, Iowa, and South Carolina polls. Andy Kiersz/Business Insider

