Zelensky urges Ukrainians to ‘go on the offensive’ in latest video address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seen in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 28, 2022. Presidency of Ukraine / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukrainians to fight on Saturday.

In a video address, Zelensky said: “Go on the offensive! You need to go outside! You have to fight!”

Earlier Saturday Zelensky spoke with US lawmakers and requested harsher sanctions against Russia.

Zelensky has been delivering impassioned addresses to Ukrainians since Russia’s full-scale assault on Ukraine began February 24. Zelensky, who has said he is Russia’s top enemy target, remains in hiding in the country, filming the addresses from undisclosed locations.

“Every meter of our Ukrainian land won by protest and humiliation of the invaders is a step forward, a step towards victory for our entire state. This is a chance to live. Ukrainians! In all our cities where the enemy entered, feel it. Go on the offensive! You need to go outside! You have to fight!” Zelensky said in the address, posted to his Instagram account with English subtitles late on Saturday. “You need to go out and drive this evil out of our cities.”

Zelensky also urged Ukrainians to “fight for your rights! For your freedom. For Ukraine,” adding: “Look at what Russia has done. It did it right in front of your eyes. Protect yourself! Otherwise, it will take your life, too.”

Zelensky also spoke with US lawmakers on Saturday, including President Joe Biden. During a Zoom call with more than 280 members of Congress, Zelensky called for harsher sanctions against Russia, a “no-fly zone” over Ukraine, and for more fighter jets to be delivered to the country.