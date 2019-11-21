President Trump's written note claiming there was no quid pro quo has already become an iconic meme

Julie Gerstein
REUTERS/Erin ScottPresident Donald Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement and handwritten notes after watching testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as he speaks to reporters prior to departing for travel to Austin, Texas from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 20, 2019.

By now you’ve probably glimpsed President Trump’s impromptu comments about Gordon Sondland’s impeachment testimony today. During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Trump read a handwritten statement off of a pad of paper.

The note was written in black Sharpie in Trump’s signature scrawl, and quoted Sondland stating that Trump told him “I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo.”

The president also had a printed copy of a tweet from Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason, which backed up Trump’s claim that quid pro quo was not at the centre of the president’s decision to release aid to Ukraine.

The president’s large, caps-lock-y handwriting struck many, and the phrase “I want nothing” began trending on Twitter. Of course, the internet did what the internet does best: they turned images of the note into a meme.

There were Eminem jokes.

Pearl Jam set list jokes.

Snooki references.

And some made it a little personal.

So why was the note so…big? Trump reportedly has poor eyesight but refuses to wear glasses in public. According to The New York Times, he doesn’t tweet in front of other people because he doesn’t want them to see him with his glasses on.

