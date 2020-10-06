Trump will be discharged from the hospital, but he 'may not entirely be out of the woods yet,' his doctors say

Tia Dufour/The White House via Getty Images President Donald Trump poses for a White House photograph to show him working during his stay at Walter Reed hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.

President Donald Trump is set to be discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Monday after his doctors said his condition improved significantly following treatment.

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 late last week, though a precise timeline of his infection remains unclear.

Before the doctors spoke to reporters, Trump tweeted that he would get out of the hospital at 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Sean Conley would not answer questions on whether Trump is still contagious and what his last test results were.

President Donald Trump is set to head back to the White House on Monday after being cleared by his doctors.

In a press briefing, Trump’s doctors said his condition had rapidly improved during his stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre following several therapeutic COVID-19 treatments.

Dr. Sean Conley said that while the president “may not entirely be out of the woods yet,” he was healthy enough to leave the facility by the end of the day.

“The team and I agree that all our evaluations â€” most importantly his clinical status â€” support the president’s safe return home,” Conley said.

Conley said Trump will be taken to the White House medical unit, “where he’ll be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7.”

Conley also referred to Trump’s tweet before the briefing in which he announced he would be discharged at 6:30 p.m. “Don’t be afraid of Covid,” Trump wrote about the virus that has killed over 209,000 Americans.

When asked about the last time Trump tested negative for the coronavirus, Conley demurred. “I don’t want to go backwards,” he said.

The president received a steroid reserved for serious coronavirus cases and was given supplemental oxygen at least twice. Conley shrugged off concerns that Trump’s treatments could have side effects.

“You’ve seen the videos and now the tweets. And you’ll see him shortly. You know â€” He’s back,” Conley said.

Conley would not specify whether Trump is still contagious or if he will be restricted in his movements upon returning to the White House, where he will still be under some sort of medical supervision.

Trump could still be susceptible to further COVID-19 symptoms. The 10-day mark usually serves as an indicator of whether a case is severe or receding.

“We’re in a bit of uncharted territory when it comes to a patient that received the therapies he has so early in the course,” Conley said. “We’re looking to this weekend, if we can get through to Monday with him remaining the same or improving, better yet. Then we will all take that final deep sigh of relief.”

