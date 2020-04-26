Trump unfollowed Piers Morgan on Twitter after the TV host called out his 'batsh-- crazy' coronavirus cure theories

Mathew Imaging/WireImage/Getty Images Donald Trump and Piers Morgan are longtime friends.

President Donald Trump has unfollowed Piers Morgan on Twitter after the TV host criticised his “coronavirus cure theories.”

The US president suggested at a press briefing that people suffering from COVID-19 could inject themselves with household disinfectant – a concept that Morgan called “batsh– crazy.”

“I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” Trump said on Thursday.

LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images The president later said his claims that disinfectant could potentially treat COVID-19 were ‘sarcasm.’

“I’m not a doctor,” he went on. “But I’m, like, a person that has a good you-know-what.”

“By far the most reckless and dangerous thing President Trump has done is use the most powerful podium on earth to air his batsh– crazy theories about how to beat the virus,” Morgan wrote for his column in the Daily Mail.

“It’s hard to imagine a more stupid thing for a President to say than publicly float a completely unsubstantiated ‘idea’ like that which will inevitably make some Americans believe having bleach inside them will cure the virus,” he added.

The president later said he made the comments “sarcastically,” to “see what would happen.”

“We all heard exactly what he said,” Morgan wrote on Twitter.“There was no sarcasm.”

On Saturday, the TV host announced that Trump had unfollowed him just hours after the column was published online.

UPDATE: President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ has unfollowed me on Twitter, hours after I wrote this ⁦@DailyMail⁩ column: pic.twitter.com/uRncON3Up7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 25, 2020

The pair have been friends since Morgan appeared as a contestant on season eight of “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2008. Since then, he has secured several exclusive interviews with the president, and has openly spoken about their friendship in the press.

“I’ve written about 80 columns on Trump for the DailyMail.com in America. And the majority have just been critical, and the rest have been supportive,” he said in an interview back in December.

“You’re allowed to be friends with people who’s opinions you completely disagree with,” Morgan said.

