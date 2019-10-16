Trump tweeted a recommendation to 'impeach the pres' and he has yet to take it down

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Tuesday,President Donald Trump tweeted out a rambling message about the US median income. He ended the tweet with the phrase “Impeach the Pres.”

Yes, really.

Some are speculating it was a Freudian slip, while others had a more plausible explanation.

On Tuesday morning President Donald Trump tweeted out a criticism of Hunter Biden’s “Good Morning America” appearance, endorsed the re-election of Kentucky Governor Matt Bevins, and suggested that we “Impeach the Pres.”

Could it be the impeachment inquiry is getting to him?

“Just out: MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME IS AT THE HIGHEST POINT EVER, EVER, EVER! How about saying it this way, IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY!” he wrote. “Also, MORE PEOPLE WORKING TODAY IN THE USA THAN AT ANY TIME IN HISTORY! Tough numbers for the Radical Left Democrats to beat! Impeach the Pres.”

Trump has of late spoken out against the impeachment inquiry, calling it a “witch hunt.” Earlier this month he told ABC News the Democrats “have been trying to impeach me since the day I got elected. I’ve been going through this for three years. They have been trying to impeach me from the day I got elected and you know what? They failed.”

Even so, the tweet didn’t go without notice. Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar ‘s Director of Rapid Response Max Steele saw it.

And Los Angeles Times writer Joel Stein, who said this might validate the idea that Trump is actually gunning to be impeached.

Some speculated he was actually revealing his true feelings.

“Impeach the Pres.” ????????

Freudian slip: an unintentional error regarded as revealing subconscious feelings. pic.twitter.com/FmdMbfn2FX — CJ (@CAJinSB) October 15, 2019

While others took to Twitter to mock the tweet.

One imagined this might be part of Trump’s grand plan.

It will be interesting to watch "Impeach the Pres" morph into a MAGA affirmation much like "Fake News" did…. https://t.co/Bf4A4ZGTKa — Greg Beato (@gregbeato) October 15, 2019

Though another, BuzzFeed editor David Mack, had a plausible explanation for the message.

(we think he meant to write Press*) — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 15, 2019

Since Trump tweeted out the message an hour ago, he’s posted two additional tweets, both in support of Mississippi gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves.

Meanwhile, the House impeachment inquiry continued on Tuesday with closed-door testimony from Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent, who is expected to speak about Rudy Giuliani’s involvement in a proposed investigation into Hunter Biden by Ukraine officials.

