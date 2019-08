We spoke with health care expert Michael T. Osterholm about what he really thinks of Trump’s budget cuts and Republican’s new healthcare plan. Put simply: It’s not good. You can learn more in Osterholm’s book “Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs.“

