'President Trump' crashes Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show,' and they go at each other

On Tuesday night’s “The Daily Show,” President Donald Trump impersonator

Anthony Atamanuik interrupted Trevor Noah while he was discussing Trump’s first 100 days in office and the proposed Mexico border wall.

“Don’t try to be nice,” Atamanuik as Trump told Noah. “I don’t watch your show, but I’ve seen all the episodes and you’ve said some very not nice things about me.”

“Most of the time I just repeat your words, man,” Noah said.

After some banter about how Trump will pay for the wall, Noah told Trump that he had to get back to what he was doing.

“I’m sure you’re very busy as well,” Noah said.

“No, I got nothing to do,” Trump said. “I was gonna sleep under the desk.”

Atamanuik’s new show centering on his impression of Trump, “The President Show,” premieres Thrusday night on Comedy Central.

Watch the segement below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.