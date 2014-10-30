The President Of Beats Electronics Bought This Stunning Hilltop Mansion For $8.5 Million

Luke Wood, president of Beats Electronics, has purchased this gorgeous historic home in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighbourhood, Curbed LA reports. It was originally listed for $US7.5 million, but sold for $US8.55 million after a fierce competition among several potential buyers.

Built by noted architect John Lautner in the 1960s, the home is nicknamed “Silvertop” for its sloping concrete roof and dramatic appearance. The home has a number of interesting features, including retractable glass walls and a hydraulic dining room table that can be lowered when needed.

Wood reportedly will complete a historic restoration of the home and hopes to move in with his family by next summer.

