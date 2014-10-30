The President Of Beats Electronics Bought This Stunning Hilltop Mansion For $8.5 Million

Luke Wood, president of Beats Electronics, has purchased this gorgeous historic home in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighbourhood, Curbed LA reports. It was originally listed for $US7.5 million, but sold for $US8.55 million after a fierce competition among several potential buyers.
Built by noted architect John Lautner in the 1960s, the home is nicknamed “Silvertop” for its sloping concrete roof and dramatic appearance. The home has a number of interesting features, including retractable glass walls and a hydraulic dining room table that can be lowered when needed.
Wood reportedly will complete a historic restoration of the home and hopes to move in with his family by next summer.
The home is nicknamed 'Silvertop' for its domed roof and futuristic look. Movie buffs may recognise it from the 1987 film 'Less Than Zero,' which starred Robert Downey Jr. and James Spader.
Silvertop was first commissioned for industrialist Kenneth Reiner in 1956, but he went bankrupt before the house was completed. It was then sold to the Burchill family, who have sold it to Wood after nearly 40 years of living on the stunning property.
The house sits on six adjacent lots totaling 1.26 acres of land. You can access the front door at the end of a private driveway.
There's also a separate guesthouse with its own bedroom, bathroom, living room, kitchen, and darkroom.
