Obama's Uncle Arrested In Massachusetts On DUI Charge

Photo: Framingham PD

An uncle of President Barack Obama was arrested last week on drunken driving charges in Massachusetts, the Associated Press reports. Onyango Obama allegedly failed to stop at an intersection, nearly hitting a police cruiser, and failed a field sobriety test. He is being held by immigration authorities.



A source tells CNN that Onyango Obama, a half-brother of the president’s father originally from Kenya, “was not legally in the United States and has been previously ordered removed from the country.”

After his arrest he reportedly told officers “I think I will call the White House.”

The White House did not comment on the 67-year-old Obama’s case.

